Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Early voting in the May 7 election ends

More than 15,000 people voted over the past nine days

Election day is this Saturday

Questions of Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association’s support of candidate

Critics say the group may be trying to buy a seat on the council by supporting District 5 city council candidate Dr. Jennifer Wilson

Dr. Wilson called the allegations deceptive

Draft opinion leak investigation

The Supreme Court’s Chief Justice ordered an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion on abortion

The leak has triggered protests and rallies across the U.S., including here in Lubbock

