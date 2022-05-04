‘Deck the Halls’ with Disney Featuring DCappella Stops at The Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In honor of Star Wars Day, today DCappella, Disney’s premier a cappella singing sensation, unveiled a video for “Cantina Band,” their take on the song composed by John Williams which appeared in the 1977 film, Star Wars: A New Hope.

Today DCappella also announced a fall US tour, Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella. Kicking off November 4 in Spokane, WA, the cross-country trek runs through to the holidays with a stop in Lubbock, Texas at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 22, 2022.

Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, DCappella originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the “American Idol” stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has toured throughout North America and Japan.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13at 10 a.m.(CT)and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. All dates and details are available here, and an itinerary is included below. The U.S.tour follows a Japanese run this summer.

The video for Cantina Band marks the first time ever an outside film crew was permitted to shoot within Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World and the first music video ever captured on-site. The song is part of Magic Reimagined, the latest EP by DCappella released on Friday and available now here.

