FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch Lubbock, eastern half of area until 10 p.m.

By John Robison and Matt Ernst
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for Lubbock and roughly the eastern half of the area, into the Texas Panhandle and Rolling Plains and down into the Big Country. The watch goes until 10 p.m. today, May 4, 2022, for areas in blue.

Tornado watch for the eastern half of the area until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Tornado watch for the eastern half of the area until 10 p.m. Wednesday.(KCBD)

A tornado watch means severe weather is possible in the watch area. Warnings are issued when severe weather is happening. The primary risk today with any storm that develops is large hail, though damaging wind and a few tornadoes are possible across the watch area.

And a good reminder Steve shared here this morning. Remain weather aware. That means don’t rely on social media for alerts or the most current information. Facebook posts may be delayed by minutes, hours, even days. And some posts may never be displayed on your feed, even if you are following us.

Use our free KCBD Weather App. Download it from your app store. It’s free. Watch for updates to the forecast as well as watches and warnings, which are likely. Make sure our Weather App is updated and your Weather Radio is in Alert Mode.

In our Weather App, set the location to “Follow Me”. Track the storms, watches, and warnings with the Interactive Radar in the app (and here on our Weather Page). Make sure you enable notifications. The app will alert you when a watch or warning is issued for your location. Even if the app is not running.

