Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ronin

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ronin , KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old pit bull.

Staff says he’s goofy and sweet. He is dog selective, so that just means he is not a fan of all dogs but does get along with some. Ronin is playful and likes to spend time outside. He is up to date on all his vaccinations, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Darla

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was arrested after a police chase. The chase started near 19th and Ave Q and ended in...
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash
26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake
According to LFR, 4 adults were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting. The Fire...
South Lubbock 2-alarm house fire classified accidental
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Ronin
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Ronin
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Darla
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Darla
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Darla
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Darla
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet McKade
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McKade