KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ronin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ronin , KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old pit bull.

Staff says he’s goofy and sweet. He is dog selective, so that just means he is not a fan of all dogs but does get along with some. Ronin is playful and likes to spend time outside. He is up to date on all his vaccinations, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

