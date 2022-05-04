Lubbock Matadors home opener game Saturday, tailgate and block party planned

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club is hosting many events starting Thursday, May 5 as it gets ready for the home opener on Saturday, May 7 against the Fort Worth Vaqueros.

A pre-season party is planned for 7 p.m. on May 5 at TwoDocs. This is a pre-tailgate celebration to kick off the season. TwoDocs will release a limited-edition beer for the Lubbock soccer club called “Dos Doctores.” The limited-edition cans are only available for purchase from season ticket holders or TwoDocs loyalty members on My 5 in the Taproom. You can sign up for either of these options between now and May 5. However, the cans will be available for anyone to purchase at the home opener on May 7. It will also hit the markets soon.

On May 7 at 5 p.m. there will be a block party hosted by Tailgate Express. It will be on 70th street outside of Lowery Field. The game will start at Lowery Field at 7:30 p.m.

Individual tickets: Youth & College Students: $8 Advance Online and $10 Game Day, Adult: $10 Advance Online and $15 Game Day, Groups of 10 or more Fans: $5 Advance.

Family-friendly season tickets start at $40 for youth and $50 for adults. Premium season tickets start at $75. Season Ticket information can be found here.

