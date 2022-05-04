Lubbock protests, celebrates possible overturning of Roe V. Wade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the United States continued Tuesday to digest the insight that the leak of a draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court has provided into the possible overturning of the 1973 decision from Roe V. Wade, some protesters took to downtown Lubbock and others celebrated the further restriction the final opinion could bring to abortion.

“It’s a historic moment for us and for everyone who has fought for the unborn,” Terisa Clark, a spokesperson for Project Destiny said. “It’s an important step in the right direction. Obviously, it’s a draft opinion, so we want to acknowledge that, but we feel like it’s a definitely something that’s headed in the right direction for protecting the unborn in America.”

Project Destiny, the group that championed Lubbock’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance, outlined how the overturning of the Roe V. Wade could impact the enforcement of the ordinance. However, state lawmakers are already expecting Texas’ Trigger Law to ban abortion across the state.

“Last Session, the Texas Legislature took action on this issue and passed the Heartbeat Bill that has already saved thousands of babies,” Rep. Dustin Burrows said in a statement to KCBD. “Additionally, the Legislature also passed the Trigger Bill, which will outlaw all abortions when Roe is overturned. Texas is a pro-life State, and I am proud to have help champion these efforts.”

Gracie Gomez, chair of the Lubbock County Democratic Party, said she’s disappointed in the prospect.

“I’m not surprised because the chipping away of legal and safe options for women has been happening for some time,” Gomez said. “But I am disappointed, because I think we all can know and acknowledge that taking away the legality of this choice for women does not in any way eradicate abortion for desperate women or women who feel like they’re faced with very limited choices.”

Gomez believes lives of women will be put at risk if abortion legality is taken away.

“Abortion has been happening since the dawn of time when desperate women were taking desperate measures,” Gomez said. “Making it illegal only takes us back to that time of the risk of lives to women and their health. I can’t imagine how anybody would be okay with that.”

Clark argues that abortion is an unsafe procedure for women in all cases. She told KCBD that people in difficult situations will still be looking for answers but believes adoption is a solution.

“We do believe it’s still very concerning for women, even women facing an unplanned pregnancy,” Clark said. “That is something that pro-life people are about. They’re not just about an unborn baby, they’re about the pro-life and the pro-love of even the woman and all the other people connected to that that child’s life.”

Clark said the battle will continue at the state level to restrict abortion in other states.

“We believe that a child deserves the constitutional rights to life, to liberty and to the pursuit of happiness,” Clark said. “Those are unalienable rights given to us by our Creator and every unborn life deserves an opportunity for that.”

Gomez said she will continue to fight for a woman’s right to choose and access to legal and safe choice. She also said the fight will include the ballot box.

“To those people who have any doubt about the importance of voting locally and at the state level, this should tell us how important it is,” Gomez said.

