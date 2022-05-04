Local Listings
Man killed in crash near O’Donnell

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man from Gail, Texas was killed in a crash just outside of O’Donnell on U.S. 87 on Tuesday.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a Lubbock man was driving a semi and traveling northbound on U.S. 87 in the outside lane.

Nathan Villanueva Lugo, 21, of Gail, was stopped in his Jeep Renegade on the northbound shoulder, facing north, DPS says.

The driver of the semi changed into the inside lane when approaching the Jeep.

As the semi got closer to the Jeep, Lugo made a U-turn directly in the path of the semi.

Lugo was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

