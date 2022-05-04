Missing Moms to host ‘A Beautiful Mess’ luncheon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mother’s Day can be a struggle for many women. The organization Missing Moms is working to remind those women that they are loved and not alone.

The organization will host its 5th annual luncheon Saturday, May 7. The luncheon is free thanks to several sponsors, like Wentz Periodontics, Scarborough Specialties and the South Plains Electric Co-op. The lunch will be in-person from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and for the second hour you can join virtually if you can’t be there in person. The in-person event is close to capacity, so McGrew says to register as soon as possible. The deadline to register is Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Joyce Rowe Hewett will be a guest speaker at the event.

If you or someone you know would appreciate a sweet time of blessing and encouragement the day before Mother’s Day, please be our guest at this very special event! For more information, call Laura at 806-777-8788.

Learn more about the Missing Mom’s organization and its mission here: ‘Missing Moms’ luncheon to honor women who struggle with Mother’s Day

