Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Missing Moms to host ‘A Beautiful Mess’ luncheon

The lunch will be in-person from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and for the second hour you can join...
The lunch will be in-person from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and for the second hour you can join virtually if you can’t be there in person.(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mother’s Day can be a struggle for many women. The organization Missing Moms is working to remind those women that they are loved and not alone.

The organization will host its 5th annual luncheon Saturday, May 7. The luncheon is free thanks to several sponsors, like Wentz Periodontics, Scarborough Specialties and the South Plains Electric Co-op. The lunch will be in-person from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and for the second hour you can join virtually if you can’t be there in person. The in-person event is close to capacity, so McGrew says to register as soon as possible. The deadline to register is Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The lunch will be in-person from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and for the second hour you can join...
The lunch will be in-person from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and for the second hour you can join virtually if you can’t be there in person.(Facebook)

Joyce Rowe Hewett will be a guest speaker at the event.

If you or someone you know would appreciate a sweet time of blessing and encouragement the day before Mother’s Day, please be our guest at this very special event! For more information, call Laura at 806-777-8788.

Learn more about the Missing Mom’s organization and its mission here: ‘Missing Moms’ luncheon to honor women who struggle with Mother’s Day

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladarian Wheeler, 20
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash
26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school
Four candidates, including incumbent Randy Christian, say they are worried about the...
City council candidates dispute Jennifer Wilson’s financial support from firefighters association
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake

Latest News

This original production will debut Friday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 at 7:00...
Christ in the Arts presents ‘A Tale of the Kingdom’
Kicking off November 4 in Spokane, WA, the cross-country trek runs through to the holidays with...
‘Deck the Halls’ with Disney Featuring DCappella Stops at The Buddy Holly Hall
Women's Protective Services Lubbock
Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock receives $10,000 grant
Flatlands Dance Theatre invites audiences to experience a one-of-a-kind, immersive performance...
Flatlands Dance Theatre presents ‘Pandemic Mama’