NEW VIDEO: Watch tornado form over Andover, Kan.

The City of Andover shared a video of a tornado moving through Kansas Friday evening. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Andover shared a video showing a destructive tornado as it formed in southern Sedgwick County and moved into town Friday evening. The storm destroyed hundreds of homes in both Sedgwick County and the City of Andover. Less than ten people were injured, but one woman remains hospitalized with a back injury. No one died.

The City of Andover shared a video showing a destructive tornado as it formed in southern Sedgwick County and moved into town Friday evening.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

