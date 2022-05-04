Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

POLICE: 2 kidnapped children from Missouri seen in Amarillo

POLICE: 2 kidnapped children from Missouri seen in Amarillo
POLICE: 2 kidnapped children from Missouri seen in Amarillo(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are asking for help in finding two kidnapped endangered children who were last seen in Amarillo.

According to officials, on April 26, 2-year-old Greyson Heins and a baby named Arabella Heins were last seen at the Walmart on I-40 and Grand.

Arabella was born with syphilis and without proper treatment, can be life threatening.

Officials say the children were taken by their biological mother, 26-year-old Kayla Heins, and 33-year-old Rashad Karim Abdul or Karim Rashad Abdul or Abdul Rashad Karim (He uses his name in a variety of ways as different alias.)

There is an active protective order against Rashad for Kayla.

Rashad also has prior history of child abuse against one of the children and is not supposed to be around the children.

These children have been reported missing through the NCMEC as well as Missouri State Police, the state they are missing from.

There is a warrant against Kayla for two counts of kidnapping out of Missouri.

If you have seen these children or know their whereabouts, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladarian Wheeler, 20
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash
26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school
Four candidates, including incumbent Randy Christian, say they are worried about the...
City council candidates dispute Jennifer Wilson’s financial support from firefighters association
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake

Latest News

KCBD Severe Weather coverage for Wednesday, May 4
Tornado watch for the eastern half of the area until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Tornado Warning for Dickens, Cottle, King, Motley County
An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas-Fort Worth landed in Birmingham Tuesday...
Dallas-bound flight from Charleston diverted after losing part of wing
Sheriff seeking eyewitnesses, video of fight at Cotton Fest