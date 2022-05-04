POLICE: 2 kidnapped children from Missouri seen in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are asking for help in finding two kidnapped endangered children who were last seen in Amarillo.

According to officials, on April 26, 2-year-old Greyson Heins and a baby named Arabella Heins were last seen at the Walmart on I-40 and Grand.

Arabella was born with syphilis and without proper treatment, can be life threatening.

Officials say the children were taken by their biological mother, 26-year-old Kayla Heins, and 33-year-old Rashad Karim Abdul or Karim Rashad Abdul or Abdul Rashad Karim (He uses his name in a variety of ways as different alias.)

There is an active protective order against Rashad for Kayla.

Rashad also has prior history of child abuse against one of the children and is not supposed to be around the children.

These children have been reported missing through the NCMEC as well as Missouri State Police, the state they are missing from.

There is a warrant against Kayla for two counts of kidnapping out of Missouri.

If you have seen these children or know their whereabouts, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

