Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Rapper Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years for fatal stabbing

FILE - Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York on...
FILE - Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, after he was arrested on a murder charge.(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Kidd Creole, who was a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for stabbing a homeless man to death on a New York City street.

The 62-year-old rapper, born Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty of manslaughter last month for the death of John Jolly, who was stabbed twice in the chest with a steak knife in midtown Manhattan in August 2017.

Prosecutors accused Glover of stabbing Jolly after becoming enraged because he thought Jolly was gay and was hitting on him. After stabbing Jolly, who was 55, Glover headed to his workplace nearby, changed his clothes and washed the knife, prosecutors said. Glover was arrested the following day.

“Mr. Jolly’s death was devastating to his family and those who knew him,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a news release after the sentencing. “Every life we lose to violent crime ripples throughout our entire city, and we will continue to ensure everyone in our borough can live their lives with the sense of safety and security they deserve.”

The New York Times reports that Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Michele Rodney appeared to take issue with arguments made by Glover’s lawyer, Scottie Celestin, who said during the trial that Glover had felt threatened in part because Jolly was homeless.

“A life is a life is a life,” Rodney said, adding as she sentenced Glover that the killing was not “somehow justified because the person is homeless.”

Celestin said he would appeal the conviction.

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx. The group’s best-known song is “The Message” from 1982. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, the first rap group to be included.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladarian Wheeler, 20
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash
26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school
Four candidates, including incumbent Randy Christian, say they are worried about the...
City council candidates dispute Jennifer Wilson’s financial support from firefighters association
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake

Latest News

Lubbock Matadors bring NPSL Soccer to the Hub City
Lubbock Matadors home opener game Saturday, tailgate and block party planned
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man
FILE - Donald Trump Jr., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb....
AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee
While waiting for her family, Deputy Carey took the toddler into his patrol car and turned Baby...
VIDEO: Deputy watches Baby Shark with toddler while waiting for family to pick her up