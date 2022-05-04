Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Some South Lubbock residents evacuated after gas leak, 82nd from Memphis to Indiana closed

Emergency crews responded to a cut gas line in South Lubbock Wednesday afternoon. Some...
Emergency crews responded to a cut gas line in South Lubbock Wednesday afternoon. Some residents in the area were evacuated.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in South Lubbock Wednesday afternoon.

Right now, 82nd Street is closed from Memphis to Indiana Ave. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. The gas leak was reported around 2:45 p.m.

Lubbock Fire Rescue says a third party contractor hit a natural gas line in the 3700 block of 82nd Street. LFR has evacuated residents in the area of Memphis Dr. to 82nd Street, and Memphis to Louisville Ave.

Emergency crews responded to a gas leak in South Lubbock Wednesday afternoon. Some residents...
Emergency crews responded to a gas leak in South Lubbock Wednesday afternoon. Some residents were evacuated from the area.(Traffic Cam)

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladarian Wheeler, 20
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash
26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school
Four candidates, including incumbent Randy Christian, say they are worried about the...
City council candidates dispute Jennifer Wilson’s financial support from firefighters association
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake

Latest News

Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page
First case of bird flu found in wild bird in Texas
(File)
Man killed in crash near O’Donnell
Spotty storms may bring a variety of severe weather to the KCBD viewing area through tonight.
Tornado Watch in Lubbock area through 10 p.m.
Four candidates, including incumbent Randy Christian, say they are worried about the...
City council candidates dispute Jennifer Wilson’s financial support from firefighters association