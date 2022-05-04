Some South Lubbock residents evacuated after gas leak, 82nd from Memphis to Indiana closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in South Lubbock Wednesday afternoon.

Right now, 82nd Street is closed from Memphis to Indiana Ave. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. The gas leak was reported around 2:45 p.m.

Lubbock Fire Rescue says a third party contractor hit a natural gas line in the 3700 block of 82nd Street. LFR has evacuated residents in the area of Memphis Dr. to 82nd Street, and Memphis to Louisville Ave.

Emergency crews responded to a gas leak in South Lubbock Wednesday afternoon. Some residents were evacuated from the area. (Traffic Cam)

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.