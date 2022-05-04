Sheriff seeking eyewitnesses, video of fight at Cotton Fest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators are hoping witnesses will come forward about a fight that happened at the Cotton Fest Concert on April 23 at Cook’s Garage.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for eyewitnesses and/or videos of the fight.

The fight happened around 7 p.m. near the back of the standing-only area, which was near the control booth.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Investigator Brian Thieme at 806-775-1412.

