Sheriff seeking eyewitnesses, video of fight at Cotton Fest

(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators are hoping witnesses will come forward about a fight that happened at the Cotton Fest Concert on April 23 at Cook’s Garage.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for eyewitnesses and/or videos of the fight.

The fight happened around 7 p.m. near the back of the standing-only area, which was near the control booth.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Investigator Brian Thieme at 806-775-1412.

