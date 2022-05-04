South Plains severe weather outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty thunderstorms are possible in the KCBD viewing area through tonight. Some of the storms are likely to become severe. The main threat will be very large hail. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two also are possible.

Today a few thunderstorms and showers are possible through early afternoon. These are possible just about anywhere in the viewing area, but the chance of rain at any spot is low. Most areas will remain dry.

This afternoon widely scattered thunderstorms are possible. These are most likely over the eastern half of the KCBD viewing area.

Spotty storms, some severe, are likely in the area through tonight. Some are likely to become severe, especially in the Enhanced designation. (KCBD First Alert)

The severe threat through early afternoon is low. A storm or two may become marginally severe.

The marginally severe designation indicates conditions favorable for hail up to around an inch in diameter and wind gusts from about 40 to 60 mph.

The severe threat will increase this afternoon and evening. Coverage will be spotty but these storms are likely to become severe. The Storm Prediction Center identifies the risk increase to slight and even enhanced.

The enhanced designation indicates conditions favorable for very large hail (possibly greater than 2 inches), damaging wind gusts (possibly greater than 70 mph), and isolated tornadoes.

Spotty storms may bring a variety of severe weather to the KCBD viewing area through tonight. (KCBD First Alert)

Remain weather aware. Don’t rely on social media for alerts!

Watch for updates to the forecast and watches and warnings, which are likely.

In our Weather App, set the location to “Follow Me”. Track the storms, watches, and warnings with the Interactive Radar in the app (and here on our Weather Page). Make sure you enable notifications. The app will alert you when a watch or warning is issued for your location. Even if the app is not running.

