Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

Gas leak prompts closure, evacuations

82nd Street, between Memphis and Louisville, remains closed this morning due to a gas leak

A contractor hit a gas line yesterday afternoon prompting evacuations

Tornado hits Eastern South Plains

Violent storms left behind a trail of damage from the South Plains to Oklahoma

Tornadoes were reported from Dickens County to Lockett, where major damage is being reported but no injuries or deaths

Federal Reserve raises core interest rate by a half a percentage point

That is the highest rate hike in 22 years

The move is part of the central bank’s plan to fight inflation

