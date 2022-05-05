Football officials needed for upcoming season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our area needs football officials for the upcoming high school season.

And because of the shortage, there may be more Thursday games instead of those Friday Night Lights games around West Texas.

Robert Cameron, the Vice President of the South Plains Chapter says the South Plains Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for more than a few good men and women to become officials to help with all the games across our area.

