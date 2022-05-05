Local Listings
Football officials needed for upcoming season

Our area needs football officials for the upcoming high school season.
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our area needs football officials for the upcoming high school season.

And because of the shortage, there may be more Thursday games instead of those Friday Night Lights games around West Texas.

Robert Cameron, the Vice President of the South Plains Chapter says the South Plains Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for more than a few good men and women to become officials to help with all the games across our area.

The High School Football Season will be here before you know it, but our area needs football officials.. The South Plains Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials needs 50-60 more men and women to be able to cover all the games. If interested go to spczebras.org

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

