Hot to end the workweek, hotter for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The nice weather we saw today is soon to be replaced by hot, dry, and breezy/windy conditions.

Temperatures today topped out in the 70s and lower 80s, a bit cooler than yesterday across the South Plains. But, that cooler air won’t last long. A mild night overnight with clear skies and light winds. Overnight lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Much warmer Friday for the entire South Plains. Highs climbing into the upper 80s to mid-90s. A high of 93 in Lubbock will put us about 12 degrees above average for this time of year. A rather pleasant afternoon, though, despite the heat. Clear, sunny skies and light winds from the northwest 10-15 mph.

Saturday could be our first triple-digit day in Lubbock since August 9th of last year. A high forecasted in Lubbock of 101 degrees could set the record as well for that day. Hot temps for everyone Saturday with plenty of sunshine and breezy/gusty winds. Fire danger conditions will return to the entire area through the weekend so continue avoiding any outdoor burning.

Similar conditions for Mother’s day on Sunday; a high of 99 degrees, sunshine, and strong winds. A great weekend to spend time with any mother figures by a pool or a lake!

We remain dry through the weekend with our next chance of showers returning Tuesday and Wednesday. High temps remain in the 90s through the next workweek.

A reminder of some heat safety tips as we deal with our first dangerous heatwave of the year: make sure to drink plenty of water, avoid outdoor activities in the peak afternoon heat, never leave kids/pets in a hot car, and apply and re-apply sunshine if outdoors. Stay safe through the heat!

