The Lubbock Chorale to present final season masterworks May 7

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Chorale is excited to present our final season masterworks: Britten & Bernstein! Conducted by Dr. Alan Zabriskie and featuring guest artist Dr. John Hollins on organ. This concert will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 7:30pm in TTU’s Hemmle Recital Hall.

Written for organ, choir, and soloists in the cantata format, Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb is a setting of a Christopher Smart’s poem Jubilate Agno, written while Smart was in an insane asylum. Britten sets the text in a brilliant way that illuminates its meaning: “the worship of God by all created beings and things, each in its own way.”

Bernstein first wrote much of the music of Missa Brevis for a play about Joan of Arc; more than thirty years later, he transformed the music into a complete work.

Featuring choir, countertenor, and incidental percussion, the piece incorporates various sections of different masses. Typical of Bernstein’s compositional characteristics, the piece features styles of various times and mediums from medieval to contemporary.

Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms was first conducted by the composer, himself, in 1965 in New York City. Sung in Hebrew, the piece includes text from 6 different psalms, and includes a youth soprano soloist, jarring chords and sounds, and joyous climaxes.

This program is made possible in part through grants from The City of Lubbock, as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc., the Helen Jones Foundation, Inc., and the CH Foundation.

