Lubbock man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor

Zachary Daniel Pena
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zachary Daniel Pena, 29, of Lubbock had his guilty plea accepted on Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of attempted enticement of a minor

DPS officials say Zachary Daniel Pena, 29, was communicating with a person he thought was a minor but was a Texas DPS special agent who posed as a minor on May 4, 2021.

Pena was arrested by DPS on May 5, 2021 and bonded out of jail on May 10.

If convicted, he faces 10 years to life in prison, five years to life of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

