Man charged with manslaughter in fatal Lubbock crash pleads guilty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a second degree felony, for his role in a Jan. 2020 deadly hit-and-run.

Raymundo Miguel Gamboa has been sentenced to 8 years and received 639 days jail credit.

Lubbock Police issued an arrest warrant on July 7, 2020 for Gamboa for the manslaughter charge. The fatal crash happened on Jan. 1, 2020 at the intersection of Slide Road and Marsha Sharp Freeway in Lubbock around 2:30 p.m.

Gamboa’s front passenger, 28-year-old Jose Fraire, was seriously injured and taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

READ MORE: Man extradited from Alaska, charged with manslaughter in fatal Lubbock crash

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.