Man faces 15-30 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted production of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man indicted in 2021 on multiple charges related to sexual abuse of a 12-year-old has pleaded guilty to attempted production of child pornography.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Casey Earl Bratcher’s wife found sexually explicit messages between Bratcher and the 12-year-old, which he admitted to sending. Bratcher contacted the Lubbock Police Department saying he wanted to turn himself in for sexually assaulting a child.

While being interviewed by police, Bratcher admitted the abuse had continued from when the child was 11, saying he provided them with a cell phone to send explicit messages. Bratcher also admitted he asked the child to send him videos which were sexual in nature.

In September 2021, was indicted on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor and one count of attempted production of child pornography. Bratcher pleaded guilty to the second charge on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. He has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since March 10, 2022, where he is being held without bond.

A sentencing date has not yet been set. Bratcher faces 15-30 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, and must register as a sex offender.

