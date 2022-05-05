No injuries reported, cause yet unknown for large pallet fire north of Slaton Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a large fire among stacks of wooden pallets, just outside Lubbock city limits.

Lubbock Fire Rescue, Slaton, Woodrow, Buffalo and Ransom Canyon Fire Departments were seen responding to the 7500 block of Southeast Drive, north of the Slaton Highway around 1:30, Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for service around 1 p.m., reporting the fire on the property of a pallet company.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing situation.

