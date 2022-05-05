Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

No injuries reported, cause yet unknown for large pallet fire north of Slaton Highway

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a large fire among stacks of wooden pallets, just outside Lubbock city limits.

Lubbock Fire Rescue, Slaton, Woodrow, Buffalo and Ransom Canyon Fire Departments were seen responding to the 7500 block of Southeast Drive, north of the Slaton Highway around 1:30, Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for service around 1 p.m., reporting the fire on the property of a pallet company.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladarian Wheeler, 20
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash
26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school
Four candidates, including incumbent Randy Christian, say they are worried about the...
City council candidates dispute Jennifer Wilson’s financial support from firefighters association
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake

Latest News

Zachary Daniel Pena
Lubbock man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor
3-day forecast
Hot to end the workweek, hotter for the weekend
47-year-old Casey Earl Bratcher admitted the abuse had continued from when the child was 11,...
Man faces 15-30 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted production of child pornography
Ready or not, summer heat is just a day away. Just in time for the Mothers' Day Weekend.
Summer heat on the way