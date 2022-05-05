Police need public’s help in 2021 drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with the Texas Anti-Gang Center, continues to ask for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting in September of 2021 that left one person dead and another person with moderate injuries.

The $5,000 reward for the identification, location, or arrest of any suspect, or suspects, remains. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

LPD Officers were called to the 1600 block of 28th street at 1:13 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, 30-year-old Domingo Siri, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, and 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson, who was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

