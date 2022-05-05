Local Listings
Police need public’s help in 2021 drive-by shooting

1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock in September 2021.
1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock in September 2021.(Aric Mitchell)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with the Texas Anti-Gang Center, continues to ask for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting in September of 2021 that left one person dead and another person with moderate injuries.

The $5,000 reward for the identification, location, or arrest of any suspect, or suspects, remains. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

LPD Officers were called to the 1600 block of 28th street at 1:13 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, 30-year-old Domingo Siri, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, and 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson, who was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

