Pres. Biden declares parts of New Mexico disaster area as wildfires continue

NEW MEXICO (KCBD) - President Biden has declared parts of New Mexico a disaster area as wildfires continue to burn out of control.

The money will go directly toward those impacted by the wildfires. So far, 277 structures have burned to the ground, including 166 homes.

The largest fire, the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak fire, is still only 20% contained and has burned through more than 160,000 acres.

The Cerro Pelado fire in the Santa Fe National Forest is only 13% contained and has burned nearly 27,000 acres. Meanwhile, the Cooks Peak fire is now 97% contained and has burned through 60,000 acres.

Find the latest updates at New Mexico Fire Information.

