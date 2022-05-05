Local Listings
Pres. Biden declares parts of New Mexico disaster area as wildfires continue

Pres. Biden has declared parts of New Mexico a disaster area as wildfires continue to burn out of control.
Pres. Biden has declared parts of New Mexico a disaster area as wildfires continue to burn out of control.(U.S. Forest Service - Santa Fe Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW MEXICO (KCBD) - President Biden has declared parts of New Mexico a disaster area as wildfires continue to burn out of control.

The money will go directly toward those impacted by the wildfires. So far, 277 structures have burned to the ground, including 166 homes.

The largest fire, the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak fire, is still only 20% contained and has burned through more than 160,000 acres.

The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire update for Thursday, May 5th

Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Santa Fe National Forest on Thursday, May 5, 2022

The Cerro Pelado fire in the Santa Fe National Forest is only 13% contained and has burned nearly 27,000 acres. Meanwhile, the Cooks Peak fire is now 97% contained and has burned through 60,000 acres.

Find the latest updates at New Mexico Fire Information.

