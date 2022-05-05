Summer heat on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ready or not, summer heat is just a day away. The change in weather also brings dry and, eventually, windy conditions back to the South Plains area. Just in time for the Mothers’ Day Weekend.

A few showers, with occasional thunder, lingered over the far southeastern KCBD viewing area until shortly before sunrise this morning. Generally, in the Snyder area. These showers are now east of the area. The morning cloud cover will follow, with clearing from west to east this morning.

The chilly breeze this morning will gradually diminish this afternoon. The wind follows an overnight cold front and is sweeping the moist air to the east of the KCBD viewing area.

As drier air moves in and the early morning clouds give way to sunshine, temperatures will climb to near average for early May. Highs will range from the mid-70s in the northeastern viewing area to the low 80s in the southwest.

With the diminishing wind, it will be a pleasant Cinco de Mayo afternoon.

Clear and cool this evening, then clear and chilly overnight. Winds will remain light. Low temperatures will range from the mid-40s in the northwest to the mid-50s in the southeast.

After a bit of a morning chill, tomorrow afternoon will be hot. My forecast highs range from the upper 80s in the northwest to the mid-90s in the southeast. My forecast for Lubbock is 92°.

A few clouds will drift through our sky tomorrow, a mostly sunny day. Winds will remain relatively light, from about 5 to 15 mph.

I expect our first triple-digit day of the year Saturday. My forecast high for Lubbock is 101°.

A triple-digit day, also called a 100-degree day, is any day the temperature reaches at least 100 degrees. In practice, it’s actually any day the temperature reaches at least 99.5 degrees, since we round up to the next full digit.

In addition to very hot, Saturday afternoon will be sunny and gusty.

Don’t forget to use sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and wear a hat and other sun-protective clothing.

You can expect more summer-like heat this Mothers’ Day. Temperatures will peak at about the same level as the day before (Saturday).

Dry and hot weather continues Monday.

Our next chance of rain, slight, is Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall Reports

As forecast, most areas received no rainfall from yesterday and last night’s storms. That includes Lubbock’s site of weather record, the airport. As expected, the most beneficial rainfall fell on a few spots in the eastern KCBD viewing area. Here are the reports I’ve received (in inches, via the Lubbock National Weather Service and the TTU West Texas Mesonet):

0.88 Paducah

0.73 Hackberry

0.71 Rotan

0.26 Tulia

0.19 Aspermont

0.12 McAdoo

0.10 Childress

0.06 Memphis

0.02 Roaring Springs

Local Storm Reports

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT SUMMARY via the National Weather Service Lubbock for Wednesday, May 4:

0314 pm hail, 5 NE Vigo Park, e1.00 inch

0514 pm hail, 6 SSE Dougherty, m1.00 inch

0515 pm hail, Afton, e2.50 inch

0529 pm hail, 2 SSE Whiteflat, m1.00 inch

0535 pm hail, 3 E Afton, e2.00 inch

0555 pm tornado, 2 NW Dumont, by trained spotter (multiple reports of a small tornado)

0612 pm hail, 4 NNE Dumont, e2.00 inch

0614 pm hail, 4 NNW Grow, e1.00 inch

0615 pm hail, 5 S Paducah, e1.50 inch

0616 pm hail, 4 WSW Delwin, e2.50 inch

0634 pm tornado, 14 S Paducah, by trained spotter

0700 pm tornado, 10 E Grow, by storm chaser

