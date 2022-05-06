2 Borger women accept plea deals for January 6 U.S. Capitol charges

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Federal prosecutors filed papers today that contain guilty pleas from two Borger women who entered the U.S. Capitol building during the January 6 confrontation between protestors and police.

Kristi and Kayli Munn pleaded guilty to unlawfully being in the building while Congress worked to certify the 2020 presidential election.

The women face up to six months in prison, five years probation and a $5,000 fine. Sentencing is planned for August.

Their brother Joshua has already pleaded guilty, and their mother Dawn and father Thomas are set to plead in a week.

The family members were arrested in July of 2021 when a tipster reported the family traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. for the rally that happened on January 6, 2021.

The tipster provided two screenshots of Kristi Munn’s Facebook account and six screenshots of Kristi Munn’s Snapchat account, with photos indicating that they were there at the rally.

In a post from Tom Munn that, according to documents, was taken outside the U.S. Capitol said, “Made it back to the hotel about an hour ago... Have lots of pics and video to follow... the DC police opened up on a small group climbing the scaffolding, with gas grenades... The only damages to the capital building was several windows and sets of doors. Nothing inside the capital was damaged. I can tell you, patriots NEVER made it to the chamber. There was no violence in the capital building, the crowd was NOT out of control... they were ANGRY!!!”

The investigation revealed multiple videos on social media messages indicated the group entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

