Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

82nd remains closed due to gas leak

Fire danger increases in New Mexico

Battle for steel plant continues in Mariupol, Ukraine

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladarian Wheeler, 20
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash
26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school
Four candidates, including incumbent Randy Christian, say they are worried about the...
City council candidates dispute Jennifer Wilson’s financial support from firefighters association
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake

Latest News

Screenshot identifying Kayli Munn
2 Borger women accept plea deals for January 6 U.S. Capitol charges
(File)
Nearly 150 pounds of marijuana seized after chase ends in crash in downtown Lubbock
Heating up with the first triple-digit temperatures since last August.
Sizzling Mothers’ Day Weekend
KCBD Daybreak Today - 05/6/22
Daybreak Today - Friday, May 6