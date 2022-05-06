Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

82nd remains closed due to gas leak

82nd Street between Louisville and Memphis remain closed this morning due to a gas leak Wednesday afternoon

Utility crews are still working to find and repair the leak that was caused by a contractor hitting a gas line

Fire danger increases in New Mexico

Hot and windy conditions could cause two massive wildfires to spread even more over the next three days

Thousands remain under evacuation orders

Battle for steel plant continues in Mariupol, Ukraine

Russian and Ukrainian forces continue fighting at a steel plant in Mariupol

This comes as First Lady Jill Biden travels to Europe to met with Ukrainian refugees in Romania

