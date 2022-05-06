KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Loki

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Loki, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a three-year-old pit mix.

Loki is a sweet guy who loves to play. He has lots of energy and would be a great playmate for kids or other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. Loki’s adoption fees are waived today. You can take him on a doggy date to see if he’s a good fit for you!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

