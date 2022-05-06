Local Listings
Nearly 150 pounds of marijuana seized after chase ends in crash in downtown Lubbock

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly 150 pounds of marijuana was seized after a police chase ended in a crash near downtown Lubbock Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:38 p.m., a DPS trooper attempted to stop a White Dodge SUV on U.S. 84 in Shallowater for a traffic violation. The driver was stopped at a business and when the trooper approached the car it sped off, according to DPS.

The driver led law enforcement agencies on a chase to Lubbock and ended when it struck a Jeep at 15th and Ave. Q. Three occupants got out of the vehicle then ran off. DPS officials say one person was arrested and the two other suspects have not yet been found.

The driver of the Jeep refused medical attention at the scene. DPS says the arrested suspect is being treated for injuries at UMC.

DPS troopers, Lubbock police and Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies continue to search for the two outstanding suspects.

