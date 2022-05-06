Record heat, wind, wildfire danger this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record heat, wind and wildfire danger return to the region over the weekend.

Temperatures will climb to near or above 100 degrees for most of the South Plains Saturday through Monday. The weekend could bring one, if not two record highs to Lubbock.

The record high for Lubbock Saturday is 100 and for Sunday it’s 102 degrees. Either or both of days will be hot, sunny and winds will help to elevate the wildfire danger for the region.

Afternoon temperatures may not drop below 90 degrees until the middle of next week.

Winds will average 15 to 25 mph with stronger gusts to begin the weekend and will be higher on Sunday and Monday. They may gust as much as 40+ mph on Sunday and Monday as a storm system moves our way.

The next chance for rain, including strong storms will be Tuesday with a better potential on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.