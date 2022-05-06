Sizzling Mothers’ Day Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Keep mom out of the kitchen heat this weekend. Not only is Sunday Mothers’ Day, but temperatures will soar to near 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

It’s been nine months since Lubbock last hit 100 degrees.

Following this morning’s chill, Lubbock’s low was 46°, this afternoon will be hot.

A hot afternoon Friday, but generally with a light wind and a sunny sky. (KCBD First Alert)

My forecast highs range from the upper 80s to the mid-90s. My forecast for Lubbock is 93°. The City’s May 5 average high is 81° and the record high 99° (set in 1940 and tied in 2012 and 2014).

A few clouds will drift through our sky but overall, it will be a mostly sunny day.

Winds will remain relatively light, from about 5 to 15 mph, for the most part.

A record high temperature is my forecast for Saturday. My forecast high for Lubbock is 101°. The May 6 record is 100° (in 2009). It will be our first triple-digit day of the year.

Heating up with the first triple-digit temperatures since last August. (KCBD First Alert)

A triple-digit day, or 100-degree day, is any day the temperature reaches at least 100 degrees. In practice, it’s any day the temperature reaches at least 99.5 degrees since we round up to the next full digit.

In addition to very hot, Saturday afternoon will be sunny and gusty.

You can expect more summer-like heat Sunday, Mothers’ Day. Temperatures will peak at about the same level as Saturday. It will be sunny, but also will become windy.

Another hot, mostly sunny, and windy day will kick-off our work week.

Don’t forget to use sunscreen and to reapply it, drink plenty of water, and wear a hat and other sun-protective clothing.

Do not do any outdoor burning and avoid activity which involves an open flame or might generate sparks. Do not drive vehicles over dry grass. The hot exhaust system could ignite dry grasses. Cooking in a grill in good or better condition is approved.

A slight chance of thunderstorms returns to our area Tuesday through Thursday. Current data indicates the best chance (still slight) of rain is Wednesday.

Highs in the 90s are expected through the work week.

With the heat it is a good time to consider heat safety. One way to stay cool is to spend as much time as possible indoors. One place you can do that is at the Science Spectrum. There’s a new traveling exhibit there.

"World of Giant Bugs!" is the newest traveling exhibition at the Science Spectrum Museum. It offers an unique perspective on the insect world. Visitors can view these mysterious creatures up close and in a form that is larger than life. (KCBD First Alert)

