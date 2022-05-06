Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TRAFFIC: City contractors making repairs at 114th and Quaker starting Monday

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Beginning Monday, May 9, Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin concrete pavement repairs on 114th Street & Quaker Avenue on the south side of intersection. The construction will cause changes to the traffic flow. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Concrete pavement repairs will take approximately two weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladarian Wheeler, 20
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash
26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school
Four candidates, including incumbent Randy Christian, say they are worried about the...
City council candidates dispute Jennifer Wilson’s financial support from firefighters association
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake

Latest News

Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday he’s being sued by the state bar for professional...
Ken Paxton says he’s being sued by the state bar for misconduct over his lawsuit challenging the 2020 election
Lubbock Tornado Memorial dedication to mark 51st anniversary.
‘It can be a matter of seconds to minutes’: Lubbock emergency plans in case of a disaster
Record heat, wind and wildfire danger return to the region over the weekend.
Record heat, wind, wildfire danger this weekend
2022 elections
Voting locations, sample ballots for Election Day, May 7