1 seriously injured in motorcycle collision at E. Broadway & Idalou Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of East Broadway and Idalou Road.

One person has suffered serious injuries. The other suffered minor injuries. The call came in at 8:43 p.m.

Traffic on E. Broadway and Idalou Road has reopened as of Friday night at 11:45 p.m.

