Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

1 seriously injured in motorcycle collision at E. Broadway & Idalou Road

Lubbock police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the...
Lubbock police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of East Broadway and Idalou Road.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of East Broadway and Idalou Road.

One person has suffered serious injuries. The other suffered minor injuries. The call came in at 8:43 p.m.

Traffic on E. Broadway and Idalou Road has reopened as of Friday night at 11:45 p.m.

We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladarian Wheeler, 20
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash
26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school
Four candidates, including incumbent Randy Christian, say they are worried about the...
City council candidates dispute Jennifer Wilson’s financial support from firefighters association
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake

Latest News

Officers who were killed in the line of duty were honored at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety...
Lubbock officers honored for saving lives, going beyond the call of duty at annual ceremony
Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday he’s being sued by the state bar for professional...
Ken Paxton says he’s being sued by the state bar for misconduct over his lawsuit challenging the 2020 election
Lubbock Tornado Memorial dedication to mark 51st anniversary.
‘It can be a matter of seconds to minutes’: Lubbock emergency plans in case of a disaster
TRAFFIC: City contractors making repairs at 114th and Quaker starting Monday