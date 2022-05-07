Fardaws Aimaq signs with Red Raiders

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams has officially announced the signing of Fardaws Aimaq to a financial aid agreement. Aimaq earned 2022 and 2021 Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, 2021 WAC Player of the Year and was a two-time All-WAC First Team selection the past two seasons at Utah Valley State University after beginning his career with one year at Mercer.

Aimaq, who has also announced he will also go through the 2022 NBA Draft process, transfers to Tech with two years of eligibility remaining. Through three seasons and 83 games played, Aimaq has recorded 1,056 points (12.7 per), 918 rebounds (11.1) and 99 blocks (1.2) in his career. He led the nation with 15.0 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 season, becoming the first player to average over 15.0 rebounds in a season in over 40 years.

A 6-foot-11 center from Vancouver, British Columbia, Aimaq is coming off a redshirt sophomore season where he was second in the nation with 13.6 rebounds per game, third nationally with 27 double-doubles and averaged 18.9 points per game. He has 41 double-doubles through 83 games in his career, including having three games last season with a 20-20 or more double-double. Aimaq scored a career-high 34 points and had 14 rebounds in an overtime win over Pepperdine last season where he was 14-for-24 from the field. He had a season-best 22 rebounds and added 24 points an overtime win over BYU and finished the season with 40 blocked shots that included five against Tarleton State.

After shooting only two 3-pointers in his first two seasons, Aimaq was 20-for-46 (43.5 percent) from beyond the arc last season for the Wolverines. He had four games with two 3-pointers, showcasing his versatility and ability to spread the court. Along with his All-WAC honors, he was also named to the NABC and USBWA All-District Teams and was a finalist for the Lou Henson and Lefty Driesell awards.

Aimaq was named the 2020-21 WAC Player of the Year and WAC Defensive Player of the Year after going for 13.9 points, 15.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game as a redshirt freshman in the season where his team played only 22 games. He had his career-high rebounding performance during the campaign, grabbing 25 rebounds (12 offensive) in a game against Dixie State where he also had 18 points.

Aimaq began his collegiate career at Mercer in the 2018-19 season where he averaged 5.0 points and led the team with 5.3 rebounds per game. He completed the season shooting 62-for-12 (51.7 percent) from the field with a freshman-year high of 14 points in a game against Georgia Southern. He had three double-figure rebounding performances that season, including a best of 13 against Wofford.

In Vancouver, Aimaq played at Steveston-London Secondary School where he eared three city MVP honors during his prep career.

For his collegiate career, Aimaq is 398-for-808 (49.3 percent) from the field and 22 of 48 (45.8 percent) on 3-pointers. Over the past two seasons at Utah Valley, he has averaged 16.9 points, 14.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Texas Tech 2022-23 Signees

Fardaws Aimaq (Senior, Center, 6-11)

Vancouver, British Columbia | Steveston-London Secondary | Utah Valley

De’Vion Harmon (Senior, Guard, 6-2)

Denton, Texas | Denton Guyer HS | Oregon

D’Maurian Williams (Junior, Guard, 6-5)

Phoenix, Arizona | Westview HS | Gardner-Webb University

Jaylon Tyson (Freshman, Guard, 6-6)

Plano, Texas | John Paul II HS | University of Texas

Richard Isaacs (Freshman, Guard, 6-2)

Las Vegas, Nevada | Coronado HS

Robert Jennings (Freshman, Forward, 6-7)

Desoto, Texas | Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes

Lamar Washington (Freshman, Guard, 6-4)

Portland, Oregon | Arizona Compass Prep

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.