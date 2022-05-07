Local Listings
Liggett Law Group donates $100K to Hispanic Association of Women

Liggett Law Group announces their commitment to donate $100,000 to the Hispanic Association of...
Liggett Law Group announces their commitment to donate $100,000 to the Hispanic Association of Women (HAW) at tonight’s 16th annual scholarship gala.(Hispanic Association of Women)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by Hispanic Association of Women

Lubbock, TX - Liggett Law Group announces their commitment to donate $100,000 to the Hispanic Association of Women (HAW) at tonight’s 16th annual scholarship gala.

This year’s “Derby Down” scholarship gala is taking place tonight, Saturday, May 7th at 6:30pm at the Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion, located at 2680 Drive of Champions.

Wondering what to expect on Saturday? Here's a sneak peek!

Posted by Hispanic Association of Women on Thursday, May 5, 2022

The gala highlights the powerful impact of the organization and serves as their primary fundraising event wherein 100% of the proceeds are given to fund college scholarships for deserving women.

Since its inception in 1983, the Hispanic Association of Women has had a mission of empowering women and promoting the value of higher education. The organization is 100% volunteer membership and is comprised of women from all walks of life, backgrounds, and professions.

The scholarships awarded by HAW provide the opportunity for women to be empowered, educated academically, and ready to thrive in the marketplace. This impact would not be possible without the consistent support of our sponsors,members, and donors.

The Liggett Law Group has been an avid supporter of HAW for many years and is thrilled to be making this level of commitment to the scholarship program to assist with expansion and sustainability.

Ted Liggett said, “Working in plaintiff’s law, we strive to provide access to the justice system for those who might otherwise not have it. Partnering with the Hispanic Association of Women aligns with our desire to impact generations through access to higher education and expanded opportunities.”

About the Organizations

For more information on the Hispanic Association of Women, visit https://www.lubbockhaw.net

For more information on Liggett Law Group, visit https://liggettlawgroup.com/

Copyright © 2022 Hispanic Association of Women. All Rights Reserved.

