‘My leg is in that car’: Thief steals man’s car with prosthetic leg inside

A North Carolina man says he had his car stolen with his prosthetic leg inside. (Source: WCCB, THE GATEWAY GASTON, CNN)
By Trish Williford
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) - A North Carolina man said his car was stolen along with his prosthetic leg.

James Heath is currently sleeping in the back of a rented van.

“Life’s tough living in a car. There’s no bathroom, and it’s not easy living in a car,” Heath said.

Heath was carjacked while sitting inside his SUV at a McDonald’s in Gastonia, North Carolina. He is disabled, and his prosthetic leg was inside his vehicle when the thief took off.

“I said, ‘My leg is in that car.’ You know, that’s my only salvation,” Heath said. “The guy basically said, ‘Give me your keys or I’m going to cut your throat.’”

Heath is homeless. He said he’s been on the waiting list for Gastonia public housing for more than a year.

His partner takes care of him. They often spend money on hotel rooms just to take a shower.

After the carjacking, Heath said he is now renting a van just to have a place to sleep.

“In two days, I’ve got to turn the van in, and I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Heath said. “That’s my home, and I’m fortunate to have it right now.”

The Gateway Gaston is an organization that connects people with resources during a crisis, and that group said it has reached out to Heath to help.

“I’m happy the ball is moving as long as it’s just a little bit. I’m happy and thankful for anything I get,” Heath said.

Copyright 2022 WCCB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

