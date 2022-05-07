Turning up the heat for Mother’s day weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record-breaking heat is in store for the South Plains this weekend along with widespread wildfire danger.

Saturday highs (KCBD)

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire South Plains through today as dry, breezy, and warm conditions return. Expecting plenty of sunshine today with temperatures quickly climbing into the upper 90s to lower 100s. A high of 102 in Lubbock today would break the previous record of 100 degrees set in 2009. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon from the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Warm overnight tonight with mostly clear skies and breezy winds. Lows in the 60s.

Similar conditions tomorrow, a bit windier with sustained winds between 20-25 mph. Dry again with another Red Flag Warning likely in place across the area. Again, avoid any outdoor burning and be very careful with any activities that could cause a spark or flame.

Now is also a good time to remember your heat safety tips. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially in the afternoon hours. Drink plenty of water, find shaded areas, wear light clothing and caps or hats, apply sunscreen often, and never leave a child or pet in an unattended car for even a second.

The above-average heat will last for most of the following workweek as well. Remaining dry through Monday but a chance for showers/storms returns Tuesday. Windy conditions will likely persist next week.

Record heat (KCBD)

