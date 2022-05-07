Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Turning up the heat for Mother’s day weekend

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record-breaking heat is in store for the South Plains this weekend along with widespread wildfire danger.

Saturday highs
Saturday highs(KCBD)

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire South Plains through today as dry, breezy, and warm conditions return. Expecting plenty of sunshine today with temperatures quickly climbing into the upper 90s to lower 100s. A high of 102 in Lubbock today would break the previous record of 100 degrees set in 2009. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon from the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Warm overnight tonight with mostly clear skies and breezy winds. Lows in the 60s.

Similar conditions tomorrow, a bit windier with sustained winds between 20-25 mph. Dry again with another Red Flag Warning likely in place across the area. Again, avoid any outdoor burning and be very careful with any activities that could cause a spark or flame.

Now is also a good time to remember your heat safety tips. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially in the afternoon hours. Drink plenty of water, find shaded areas, wear light clothing and caps or hats, apply sunscreen often, and never leave a child or pet in an unattended car for even a second.

The above-average heat will last for most of the following workweek as well. Remaining dry through Monday but a chance for showers/storms returns Tuesday. Windy conditions will likely persist next week.

Record heat
Record heat(KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladarian Wheeler, 20
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash
26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school
Four candidates, including incumbent Randy Christian, say they are worried about the...
City council candidates dispute Jennifer Wilson’s financial support from firefighters association
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake

Latest News

Record heat, wind and wildfire danger return to the region over the weekend.
Record heat, wind, wildfire danger this weekend
Heating up with the first triple-digit temperatures since last August.
Sizzling Mothers’ Day Weekend
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 05/6/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, May 6
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, May 6
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, May 6