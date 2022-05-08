3 injured in wreck at Broadway & Ave. Q
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police tell us three people have been injured in a collision that happened at Broadway and Avenue Q on Sunday afternoon.
One person suffered moderate injuries and two people have minor injuries after a Ford Fusion and an older model Ford Expedition collided at the intersection.
The call came in around 3 p.m. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
