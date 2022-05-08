3 injured in wreck at Broadway & Ave. Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police tell us three people have been injured in a collision that happened at Broadway and Avenue Q on Sunday afternoon.

One person suffered moderate injuries and two people have minor injuries after a Ford Fusion and an older model Ford Expedition collided at the intersection.

The call came in around 3 p.m. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

