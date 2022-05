LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting results show Christy Martinez will win the race for Lubbock City Council District 1. Martinez has 703 votes, 66% of early returns. Pat Kelly has 367, 34%.

Juad Chadis is the current representative on council. He did not seek re-election.

Juad Chadis is the current representative on council. He did not seek re-election.

