EARLY VOTE: Wilson avoiding runoff in Dist. 5 race
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting results show Jennifer Wilson avoiding a runoff and winning the race for Lubbock City Council District 5. A candidate must garner a majority of votes to win. But the margin for Wilson to win outright Saturday is close.
Wilson has 55% of early returns, 1,973 votes.
Keri Thomas 16% - 575 votes
Randy Christian (incumbent) 14% - 484 votes
Chase Head 13% - 474 votes
Bill Felton 1% - 51 votes
