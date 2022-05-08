EARLY VOTE: Wilson avoiding runoff in Dist. 5 race

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting results show Jennifer Wilson avoiding a runoff and winning the race for Lubbock City Council District 5. A candidate must garner a majority of votes to win. But the margin for Wilson to win outright Saturday is close.

Wilson has 55% of early returns, 1,973 votes.

Keri Thomas 16% - 575 votes

Randy Christian (incumbent) 14% - 484 votes

Chase Head 13% - 474 votes

Bill Felton 1% - 51 votes

Click here - for complete election results, updated as they come in.

