Grass fire contained NE of Plains after burning 1,800 acres

PLAINS, Texas (KCBD) - Fire officials are reporting that the North East Fire, northeast of Plains, Texas is now 100% contained.

The fire burned approximately 1800 acres, and the effort to contain it required cooperation from seven different departments and more than 35 firefighters.

The Plains Volunteer Fire Department got word of a grass fire northeast of Plains around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Plains VFD Assistant Chief Adrian Arguijo provided this summary of events on Saturday evening:

The fire was located about one mile south of CR 190 on CR 315. With little fire activity on the south side, crews started on the northwest flank with the fire moving northeast at a slow pace in thick CRP.

Crews had trouble in the sandy terrain and fire kept reigniting due to heavy fuel load.

Northwest flank of the fire was nearly out when a swift wind change and wind speeds picked up and the fire broke containment lines. With the fire now growing at a fast rate, the decision was made to call DCVFD for mutual aid.

The fire continued to grow at a rapid rate so Cochran County, Hockley County and Terry County was notified for mutual aid. Yoakum County maintainers helped create containment lines while crews continued to fight fire.

Unit 5 and Unit 1 were trying to get to the head of the fire but were quickly outran so the decision was made to pull out and wait for the fire at CR 365.

IC was set up on CR 365 and all FD units put up a fight at the CR and with the help of black top the fire progression was stopped.

Fire jumped CR 365 and CR 190 but the spot fires were quickly extinguished. Fire was 100% contained at 5:45 p.m.

No structures were threatened or lost, start of the fire is unknown.

Thank you to Denver City VFD, Morton VFD, Whiteface VFD, Sundown VFD, Brownfield FD, Meadow VFD, YCSO, Plains EMS, Yoakum County, and Yoakum County Emergency Management.

With fire weather expected through the weekend please no burning and report smoke! Yoakum County is currently under a burn ban.

