Human skeletal remains found at a Las Vegas lake one week after a body was found in a barrel

A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.
A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Lauren Martinez and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The National Park Service reported human skeletal remains were discovered in a lake in Las Vegas, just a week after human remains were found in a barrel at the same lake.

The skeletal remains were found in Lake Mead National Recreational Area Saturday afternoon, FOX5 reported.

The park service said rangers received a witness report of the remains at Callville Bay around 2 p.m.

Park rangers responded to the call and set a perimeter to recover the remains.

The Clark County medical examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.

The discovery of these remains comes almost exactly one week from when a body was found in a barrel at Lake Mead on Sunday afternoon. That discovery was near Hemenway Harbor boat launch. The body may date back to the 1980′s.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

