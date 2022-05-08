Local Listings
Record temps on Saturday, hot again for Mother’s Day

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A high of 102 degrees in Lubbock this afternoon broke the previous record of 100 degrees set in 2009. Similar heat expected Sunday with critical fire weather conditions in place.

Mother's day forecast
Mother's day forecast(KCBD)

A warm and clear night overnight with lows in the 60s across the South Plains. Winds will remain breezy from the southwest around 15 to 20 mph.

Similar conditions expected Sunday as we saw today. High temps ranging from the upper 90s to lower 100s with a high of 100 degrees in Lubbock. Winds will be breezy to windy throughout the day, mainly from the west around 15 to 25 mph. Some gusts a bit stronger possible. Sunshine will be in abundance with dry conditions for all.

All of the above conditions warrant a Red Flag Warning again for Sunday across the entire KCBD viewing area. Again, as we are used to, avoid any outdoor burning and be careful with sparks and flames. Report any fires immediately to 911. On top of that, make sure you are caring for yourself and your loved ones as we remain in a very warm pattern. Drink plenty of water, apply sunscreen often, and never leave a child or pet in the car.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

90s in the forecast for most of the next workweek. We remain dry and windy through Monday with our eyes on the next rain-maker moving in Tuesday. Details are still unclear on how this system will shape up, but for now a chance for scattered showers and storms and the potential for severe weather in the forecast Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances are slim but in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday.

Happy Mother’s Day to all of those special women in our lives! Stay safe and cool celebrating them tomorrow.

