Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police desk tell KCBD a person was in a field on 4th Street between Upland Ave. and Alcove Ave. and fired a gun during a situation involving the SWAT team.

The situation started around 7:45 p.m., according to police, and ended just before 10:30 p.m.

The Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety all responded.

No injuries were reported.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has requested information from police.

SWAT call in the 7500 block of 4th Street (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.