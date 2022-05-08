Local Listings
Texans approve constitutional amendments dealing with property taxes

(Source: KVUE)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two amendments to the Texas Constitution, both dealing with property taxes, passed by a wide margin Saturday.

As of 8:15 p.m. Saturday, both measures had at least 85 percent support.

Proposition 1

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

Proposition 2

“The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”

