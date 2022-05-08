Traffic on Highway 62/82 in Idalou disrupted by grass fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Westbound traffic on Highway 62/82 in Idalou is being pushed southbound on FM400 as crews fight a large grass fire in the area.

Idalou and Roosevelt Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene, with other surrounding departments being called in to help. First call came in around 4 p.m.

Fire departments from Buffalo Lakes, Ransom Canyon, Slaton, Crosby County, Woodrow and Wolfforth are on scene.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Westbound traffic on Highway 62/82 in Idalou is being pushed southbound on FM400 as crews fight a large grass fire in the area. (Peyton Toups, KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.