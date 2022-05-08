Local Listings
Traffic on Highway 62/82 in Idalou disrupted by grass fire

Westbound traffic on Highway 62/82 in Idalou is being pushed southbound on FM400 as crews fight...
Westbound traffic on Highway 62/82 in Idalou is being pushed southbound on FM400 as crews fight a large grass fire in the area.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Westbound traffic on Highway 62/82 in Idalou is being pushed southbound on FM400 as crews fight a large grass fire in the area.

Idalou and Roosevelt Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene, with other surrounding departments being called in to help. First call came in around 4 p.m.

Fire departments from Buffalo Lakes, Ransom Canyon, Slaton, Crosby County, Woodrow and Wolfforth are on scene.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

