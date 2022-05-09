Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

3 children found dead, mother arrested

Police are investigating at a home where three children were found dead.
Police are investigating at a home where three children were found dead.(Source: KABC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - The Los Angeles Police Department said they arrested a mother Sunday after her three children were found dead.

Police responding to the scene of an assault call Sunday morning said they found the three children unresponsive, and they were pronounced dead at the scene, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities have not said how the children were killed.

The mother, identified by police as 38-year-old Angela Flores, was booked on murder charges and her bond was set at $6 million, KNBC reported.

A second person, a juvenile, has also been arrested in connection with the deaths, KABC said. It is unclear what connection they have to the family.

Neighbors reported that they heard arguments coming from the home.

A woman said she was woken up in the middle of the night by sounds coming from her neighbor's house. (Source: KABC/CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladarian Wheeler, 20
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash
26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school
Four candidates, including incumbent Randy Christian, say they are worried about the...
City council candidates dispute Jennifer Wilson’s financial support from firefighters association
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake

Latest News

Post prison update
A 15-year-old Ukrainian girl drives two wounded men through battlefields to safety, despite...
Ukrainian teen drives two wounded men through battlefield
Crews are working to expose a “very large hive with thousands of bees” after a Snyder man was...
Snyder man attacked by bees early Monday morning
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a...
Queen Elizabeth won’t attend Parliament opening due to mobility issues
FILE IMAGE - Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Monday that officials also collected...
Bahamas calls on US labs to help solve deaths of 3 tourists at resort