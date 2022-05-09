Local Listings
Bart Reagor set to report to federal prison

Bart Reagor leaves the United States Federal Courthouse in Amarillo
Bart Reagor leaves the United States Federal Courthouse in Amarillo(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bart Reagor is scheduled to report to federal prison today. The former Reagor-Dkye Auto Group co-owner is expected to begin serving his 14 year prison sentence after being convicted of making false statements to a bank.

Reagor had asked to report at a later date while his appeal plays out so he could continue treatment for Parkinson’s Disease. The motion requested his release for the extra time to “allow him not to interrupt his current, complicated treatment regimen until it is certain that he will have to serve this sentence”. According to the motion, Reagor “takes 15 different medications each day”.

The judge denied his request and recommended that he serve his sentence at the federal medical center facility in Fort Worth.

Reagor has until 2 p.m. to self surrender.

PREVIOUS STORY: Judge denies Reagor request for continued release, recommends assignment to medical facility

