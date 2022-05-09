Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Bart Reagor set to report to federal prison

Lubbock businessman Bart Reagor is scheduled to report to prison today

He was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for making false statement to a bank

Grass fire burns 25 acres in Idalou

Crews battled a large grass fire Sunday afternoon near Highway 62/82 and FM 400

There is no word on what started the fire

Election results for May 7

Results are in for the city, school board and constitutional amendment elections

Trey Payne won the race to become Lubbock’s next mayor

