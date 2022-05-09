Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Bart Reagor set to report to federal prison
- Lubbock businessman Bart Reagor is scheduled to report to prison today
- He was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for making false statement to a bank
- Related story: Judge denies Reagor request for continued release, recommends assignment to medical facility
Grass fire burns 25 acres in Idalou
- Crews battled a large grass fire Sunday afternoon near Highway 62/82 and FM 400
- There is no word on what started the fire
- Read more here: Surrounding departments called to help fight large grass fire near Highway 62/82 in Idalou
Election results for May 7
- Results are in for the city, school board and constitutional amendment elections
- Trey Payne won the race to become Lubbock’s next mayor
- See all the results here: Payne, Bridges, Martinez, Wilson win seats in May 7 elections
