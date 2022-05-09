Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Bart Reagor set to report to federal prison

Grass fire burns 25 acres in Idalou

Election results for May 7

26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Four candidates, including incumbent Randy Christian, say they are worried about the...
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Damage from Sunday afternoon grass fire in Idalou, near FM 400 and Highway 62/82.
Lubbock police tell us three people have been injured in a collision that happened at Broadway...
