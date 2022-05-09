I Beat Pete: Balloon Pop Basketball vs West Texas Hurricanes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Challenge #995 was popping a row of balloons and then taking a free throw, three pointer or five point half court shot.

Going side by side made it nerve wracking.

Each round was a team of two so if you were quick and your team made two shots before the other team made one shot, your team would get all the points.

The Canes are a successful youth basketball organization. The 4th grade girls are ranked #1 in the Nation.

I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop.

